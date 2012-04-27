HOUSTON, April 27 Calpine Corp, the largest U.S. independent power generator, will add more than 500 megawatts in Texas by the summer of 2014 to help the power-hungry state avoid rolling outages, officials said on Friday.

Houston-based Calpine, which operates 7,200 MW in Texas, said recent action by state regulators and the grid operator to improve wholesale price signals when supplies run short led to Calpine to decide to add new natural gas-fired turbines at two existing Houston-area power plants.

Calpine will add 260 MW of capacity at its Deer Park Energy Center and at the Channel Energy Center, both near Houston, said Thad Hill, Calpine's chief operating officer. The expansion will cost about $550 per kilowatt and be operational by the summer of 2014.

Hill said Texas regulators have shown commitment to keep ERCOT as an "energy-only" market that pays generators only when they produce power by addressing "critical flaws" that dampened wholesale prices at times of high demand.

"After carefully observing the Texas regulators over the last year, we believe the issues have been substantially resolved," Hill said on a call with analysts.

"Given this commitment to a functioning and healthy wholesale market, we're embarking on an expansion at our Deer Park and Channel plants," Hill said.

Texas power demand has continued to grow, but power reserve margins are forecast to fall dramatically due to low wholesale prices and tight financial markets that have stalled power-plant development at a time stricter environmental rules may force older coal and gas units to shut over the next few years.

Forward power prices in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have moved higher in response to market rule changes.

Calpine also plans to add 309 MW by mid 2015 in the PJM region, officials said.

Overall, Calpine said it would invest about $550 million over the next three years to add 800 MW.