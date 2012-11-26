* Majority of Cape Wind output now sold under 15-year
contracts
* Cape Wind, others working to build first U.S. offshore
wind farm
* Price of wind starts at 18.7 cents/kwh under purchase
agreement
Nov 26 U.S. offshore wind farm developer Cape
Wind said on Monday that Massachusetts utility regulators
approved a 15-year power purchase agreement with power company
NSTAR to buy Cape Wind's energy, capacity and renewable energy
credits.
NSTAR is a unit of New England power company Northeast
Utilities.
The NSTAR purchase agreement approved by the Massachusetts
Department of Public Utilities (DPU) covers 27.5 percent of Cape
Wind's power, Cape Wind said in a release.
Cape Wind plans to build a 420-megawatt (MW) wind farm in
federal water off Cape Cod. The long-awaited project has been in
development since 2001. Energy experts have said it will cost
about $2.5 billion.
Several developers are working to become the first U.S.
offshore wind farm, including Cape Wind and privately held
Deepwater Wind off Rhode Island.
"This decision helps secure the position of Massachusetts as
the U.S. leader in offshore wind power, launching a new industry
that will create jobs, increase energy independence and promote
a cleaner and healthier environment," Cape Wind President Jim
Gordon said in a statement.
In December 2011, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court
unanimously upheld the DPU's approval of Cape Wind's agreement
with National Grid for 50 percent of Cape Wind's power.
"Taken together, these two PPAs provide Cape Wind with the
critical mass to continue securing project financing," said
Theodore Roosevelt IV, a managing director of Barclays, the
project's financial adviser.
Cape Wind has said it expects to start construction of the
wind farm in 2013 with some of the turbines in service in 2015.
NStar will pay 18.7 cents per kilowatt-hour for Cape Wind
power in the first year of the contract, a spokesman said. The
price can rise 3.5 percent each year under the agreement.