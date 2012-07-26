BRIEF-CSRA wins $61 mln task order to support aircraft carriers
* CSRA wins $61 million task order to support aircraft carriers
July 26 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc and the union representing 8,000 locked-out workers have reached a settlement of their dispute, ending a lockout that began on July 1 when talks broke down.
The deal was brokered in part by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, company and labor union officials said at a press conference in New York carried live on local television.
The deal will allow workers to return to the job "as soon as possible".
* CSRA wins $61 million task order to support aircraft carriers
SEOUL, June 7 South Korea will hold off on installing remaining components of a U.S. anti-missile defence system until it completes an assessment of the system's impact on the environment, the country's presidential office said on Wednesday.