PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 6
July 16 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said Monday it reduced voltage in some Manhattan neighborhoods, an action known as a brown-out, as a heat wave stresses the electric system.
The company said it is not asking customers to take any special measures - like turning off air conditioners - at this time. The affected neighborhoods include Midtown East, East Side and Roosevelt Island.
SEATTLE, June 5 Seattle's City Council voted on Monday to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages sold to consumers, becoming the latest of several local government bodies across the country to take such action for the sake of public health.