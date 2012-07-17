* Union, Con Edison still talking to end lock out
* New York heat wave to last until Wednesday
* Con Edison to file answer to union complaint with state
By Scott DiSavino
July 17 New York power company Consolidated
Edison said the voltage reduction in some Manhattan
neighborhoods that started Monday afternoon ended by Tuesday
morning as a brutal heat wave continued to bake the Big Apple.
High temperatures in New York hit 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33
Celsius) on Monday and were expected to reach 95 on Tuesday and
96 on Wednesday before falling to near normal levels in the 80s
on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.
Con Edison, which locked out its 8,000 member union
workforce on July 1 due to a contract dispute, said the voltage
reduction had nothing to do with the labor tensions.
The company said it used voltage reductions during heat
waves before the lockout and after to take some of the load off
the power lines while workers fix heat stressed equipment in the
affected neighborhoods.
Like earlier brown outs this summer, Con Edison on Monday
did not ask the homes and businesses in the affected
neighborhoods to turn off their air conditioners or other
appliances.
The company however has asked all of its 3.2 million
customers in New York City and Westchester County to use energy
wisely during this heat wave, the fourth to bake the city this
summer.
The neighborhoods affected by Monday's voltage reduction
were Midtown East, East Side and Roosevelt Island
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, hot water heaters and some motors are
affected.
So far Tuesday morning, Con Edison said its system was
working fine and only five customers were without power, which
is very low for a utility of its size at any time of year.
The company and union, which have met several times over the
past few weeks, will next meet on Wednesday for another
bargaining session.
Con Edison said the sides were still talking but would not
characterize how the negotiations were going.
John Melia, spokesman for the Utility Workers Union of
America (UWUA) Local 1-2, said he would not characterized the
sides as getting any closer. He said the company was trying to
split the union with offers of different retirement benefits for
workers based on when they joined the company.
UNION SEEKS STATE HELP
Last week, the union called on state regulators to order Con
Edison to end the lockout, charging the company was violating
regulatory obligations by its actions in the labor dispute.
Con Edison spokesman Allan Drury told Reuters the company
would file its response to the union complaint with the state
Public Service Commission later Tuesday.
Separately, the union has pointed to a power transformer at
a substation in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn that
failed a few days ago and needed to be replaced as a sign that
the replacement workers, mostly management, could not keep the
system running.
The union said the company was having a difficult time
replacing the transformer, in part because the crane operators
would not cross the union's picket line.
Union spokesman Melia said Con Edison was trying to send the
transformer via a barge from a substation in Astoria, Queens to
a dock somewhere in Brooklyn.
Con Edison would not comment on the movement of the
transformer but said the failed transformer was not affecting
the reliability of the grid because there were lots of
redundancies built into the system.
Even after the transformer arrives at the Bensonhurst
substation, Con Edison's Drury said, it could still take weeks
to hook it up and test it. He said it would take that long with
or without the union workforce on the job.