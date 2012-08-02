* Cuts voltage by 5 pct in parts of Bronx, Manhattan
* Reducing power for repairs on equipment
Aug 2 New York power company Consolidated Edison
said on Thursday it was reducing voltage by 5 percent in
neighborhoods of the Bronx and Manhattan to make repairs to
electrical equipment.
The areas affected by the reduction in voltage include the
communities of Riverdale, Marble Hill, Kingsbridge and Van
Cortlandt Park in the Bronx; and Inwood and Washington Heights
in Manhattan, the company said in a statement.
Repairs were being made on equipment serving those areas,
and at this time customers were not asked to take any special
measures, the company said.
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, for example, glow dimmer, hot water heaters
take longer to heat water and some motors run slower.