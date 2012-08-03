Aug 3 New York power company Consolidated Edison
Inc said it lifted the voltage reduction in neighborhoods
of the Bronx and Manhattan by early Friday morning.
The company reduced the voltage early Thursday by 5 percent
to take some of the stress off the local power system and allow
workers to fix some electrical equipment.
The voltage reduction, or brown out, occurred as homes and
businesses in the Big Apple cranked up their air conditioners to
escape a mini heat wave. Con Edison did not ask customers to
turn off their air conditioners during the voltage reduction.
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, for example, glow dimmer, hot water heaters
take longer to heat water and some motors run slower.
High temperatures reached 87 degrees Fahrenheit (31 Celsius)
on Thursday and were expected to reach 90 on Friday and Saturday
before returning to near normal levels in the mid 80s next week,
according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.