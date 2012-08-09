Aug 9 New York power company Consolidated Edison
said Thursday it reduced voltage by 5 percent in several
neighborhoods of Manhattan due to problems on electrical
equipment.
The neighborhoods affected by the reduction in voltage
include the communities of Greenwich Village, Noho and Soho, the
company said in a statement.
The voltage reduction was done as a precaution to protect
equipment and maintain service as company crews work to repair
the problems, the company said.
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, for example, glow dimmer, hot water heaters
take longer to heat water and some motors run slower.