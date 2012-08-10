BRIEF-HD Supply to sell Waterworks unit to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 bln
* HD Supply enters into definitive agreement to sell its waterworks business unit to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Aug 10 New York power company Consolidated Edison said it had ended the voltage reduction in parts of Manhattan on Thursday.
Voltage reduction was over at 7:03 (local time) pm Thursday, spokesman Chris Olert said in an email.
The company had reduced voltage by 5 percent in several neighborhoods of Manhattan due to problems on electrical equipment last week.
* Masimo - on May 26, received letter from FDA indicating FDA has completed an evaluation of Masimo's corrective actions in response to warning letter