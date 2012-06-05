* Con Edison invests $1.2 bln in power system

* Utility sees record power demand this summer

* Peak load to grow 1.2 pct annually for five years

June 5 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc said on Tuesday it had enough resources to keep the Big Apple's air conditioners humming this summer despite a forecast that peak demand for electricity would hit a record.

Con Edison said it had invested $1.2 billion in system improvements for 2012, including $928 million for cables, transformers and network protectors, $208 million for new substation installations and related equipment, and $4 million for transmission upgrades.

The utility forecast peak electric demand would reach 13,225 megawatts (MW) this summer, with a projected high of 11,505 MW for New York City and 1,720 MW for Westchester County, north of the city.

That would top the company's record peak of 13,189 MW set on July 22, 2011.

In-city power supplies are more than sufficient to meet the 83 percent in-city generation requirement, Con Edison said in a statement. The rest of the city's power would come from out of the city.

The city imports thousands of megawatts every day from facilities in upstate New York, New Jersey and elsewhere.

Con Edison forecast the peak load would grow at an annual average of 1.2 percent over the next five years, or about 160 MW per year, which is enough to power an additional 160,000 homes annually.

Con Edison provides electricity, natural gas and steam service to more than 3 million customers in New York City and Westchester County.