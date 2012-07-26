* Deal brokered by NY Gov Cuomo

* Locked-out ConEd workers to return as soon as possible

* Removes fears of blackouts in summer heatwave

By Scott DiSavino and Steve James

July 26 New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc and the union representing 8,000 of its workers reached a settlement on Thursday, ending a nearly four-week lockout and reducing the threat of summer power cuts in America's biggest city.

The deal was brokered in part by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, company and labor union officials said at a press conference in New York carried live on local television.

The deal, once ratified by the union rank and file, will allow workers to return to work as soon as possible.

"It is just good news across the board," said Cuomo, who stepped into the dispute on Wednesday, asking the state regulatory commission to assist in moving the stalled negotiations forward.

"It's a good contract, it's a good agreement," said the governor. "Sometimes a storm has a silver lining and I think this storm actually had a silver lining."

That was a reference to a series of thunderstorms and 90-degree temperatures forecast to hit the city of 8 million people on Friday and the weekend.

"I asked the parties to come together this morning because of the storm. We sat down and had a good converations. The discussion this morning about the storm changed the tone," Cuomo said.

Earlier, both sides had agreed for some workers to temporarily return to work to prepare for the approaching storms.

Con Edison locked out its 8,000-member union workforce on July 1 because of a contract dispute. The sticking points in the negotiation have been over wages, health care costs and retirement benefits, among other things.

The two sides had met off and on since the beginning of the month but the union continued to say the sides were far apart.

State and local politicians became more involved in the talks in recent days as a mini heat wave approached the city. Violent thunderstorms could leave thousands of Con Edison's 3.2 million customers without power needed to keep air conditioners humming.

The local branch of the Utilities Workers Union of America petitioned the state regulator, the Public Service Commission, asking it to end the lockout on safety grounds because ConEd was using office managers and non-union crews from other states, to carry out emergency maintenance work.

ConEd, like all power companies, must go to the state regulator to raise rates. If the company frustrates the PSC, the regulator can reduce the allowed return on equity and impose significant fines for safety and other potential violations, cutting the utility's revenues and profits.

Earlier this week, both sides gave testimony to a New York State Assembly committee looking into allegations that the lockout was causing safety concerns.