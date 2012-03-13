HOUSTON, March 12 CPS Energy, a municipal
utility in San Antonio, Texas, said it will purchase an
800-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant from Tenaska Capital
Management to advance its plan to reduce reliance on coal-fired
generation, the utility said on Monday.
CPS said it will purchase the Rio Nogales combined cycle gas
plant in Seguin to avoid spending as much as $1 billion to meet
stricter federal environmental regulation needed to continue
operating an aging coal-fired power plant.
Last summer, CPS said it would shut the two-unit,
871-megawatt JT Deely coal plant by 2018 and boost its use of
renewable resources, such as wind and solar power, to 20
percent, or 1,500 MW, by 2020.
Neither CPS nor Tenaska would disclose the sales price.
Omaha-based Tenaska purchased the Rio Nogales plant in 2006
from Constellation Energy Group as part of a package of six
power plants totaling 3,145 MW for $1.6 billion.
Without additional power supplies, the Texas power grid
agency has warned that electric disruption could occur more
frequently over the next few years as older plants shut due to
costly environmental restrictions.
Earlier this year, CPS said it was working with OCI Solar
Power to develop 400 MW of solar power over the next five years.
In 2010, CPS completed a $1 billion, 750-MW coal unit at the
Calaveras Power Station, where the Deely units have been running
since 1977 and 1978.