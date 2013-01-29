* Institutional investors spend nearly 50 pct more than in
2011
* Global utilities M&A deals fall 27 pct to $154 bln
* U.S. shale boom shifts focus to gas sector
LONDON, Jan 29 Institutional investors like
pension and sovereign wealth funds are likely to spend more
money in the utilities sector in 2013, drawn by the predictable
regulation and long-term returns the sector offers, consultancy
PwC said on Tuesday.
Utilities in Europe have been hit by a recession-driven
slump in energy demand but divestment programmes at major
companies produced a number of high-profile merger and
acquisition deals last year which have caught the attention of
institutional investors.
The sale of German utility E.ON's gas network
Open Grid Europe at 3.2 billion euros ($4.3 billion) last year
attracted strong interest from institutional investors across
the globe.
Institutional investors pumped $44.3 billion globally into
utility sector deals last year, nearly 50 percent above 2011
levels and accounting for 29 percent of the $154 billion spent
around the world, PwC data showed in a report published on
Tuesday.
"We anticipate that institutional investor interest in the
sector, such as from pension funds, insurance funds, mutual
funds, sovereign wealth funds and banks, will continue to
strengthen," PwC analysts said.
"We think the high premiums evident on recent deals will
tempt existing asset owners to look closely at their options,"
they added.
Last year total deal value in the sector dropped 27 percent
compared with 2011 to $154 billion, while the number of deals
contracted by 15 percent to 1,014, PwC said.
Last year's biggest deal was Japan's $12.5 billion takeover
of Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc, the utility hit by the
consequences of the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The U.S. shale gas revolution has unleashed a wave of
transactions in the gas sector, with an 18 percent increase in
the number of deals last year to 156 at $49.1 billion.
"We expect to see a number of moves, particularly from
private equity buyers, for currently cheap assets that could
gain from a longer term upward gas price trend," PwC said.
($1 = 0.7421 euro)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)