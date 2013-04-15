April 15 U.S. power company Dominion Resources
Inc told U.S. nuclear regulators it planned to shut the
566-megawatt (MW) Kewaunee nuclear power plant in Wisconsin on
May 7.
Dominion has said it will shut Kewaunee, even though its
license does not expire until 2033, due to economic reasons
related in part to low natural gas prices that have driven power
prices to decade lows.
Kewaunee will be the second U.S. reactor to retire this
year. The last group of reactors to retire was in the late
1990s.
Earlier this year, Duke Energy Corp said it would
retire its 860-MW Crystal River 3 reactor in Florida due in part
to the uncertain cost of replacing the unit's containment
structure.
Crystal River 3 had been shut since 2009 when its
containment structure was damaged during a power upgrade and
replacement of the unit's steam generators.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Monday it
will hold a public meeting April 24 near the Kewaunee plant to
discuss Dominion's plan to shut the reactor.
Kewaunee is a pressurized water reactor located 27 miles (43
km) southeast of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The plant began
commercial operation in June 1974.