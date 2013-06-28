June 28 U.S. nuclear regulators asked Dominion
Resources for more information about the company's plan to
continue running the Millstone nuclear plant in Connecticut when
water in the Long Island Sound is warmer than the plant's
current permit allows.
Dominion in May submitted an application to the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission (NRC) seeking a change in the water intake
temperature limit from 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit for both
Millstone reactors.
The 2,102-megawatt (MW) Millstone is located along the Long
Island Sound in Waterford, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of
Hartford, the state capital. Together, two Millstone reactors
can generate enough power for more than 2 million homes in New
England.
As part of its review, the NRC asked the company to provide
more information about the plant's heat exchangers, pipes and
backup diesel generators, among other things, by July 3, 2013.
"The company is seeking the change because of a long-term
trend of warming water in the sound that peaked last summer,
when the (869-MW) Unit 2 had to shut down for three weeks when
the water temperature exceeded 75 degrees," Dominion said.
The cooling water intake pipes for the 1,233-MW Unit 3 draw
water from a colder, deeper part of the sound that did not
exceed the current temperature limit, the company said.
Dominion said the NRC expects to make a decision on the
application next year.