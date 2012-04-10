April 10 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) said on Tuesday it would carry out a special inspection at
Duke Energy's Catawba nuclear power plant in South
Carolina after both reactors there lost offsite power last week.
The 2,258-megawatt plant is located near York, about 18
miles (29 km) south of Charlotte. One megawatt powers about
1,000 homes.
Unit 1 automatically shut when offsite power failed on April
4, while Unit 2 was already down for a refueling outage that
started in mid-March.
Both units -- rated at 1,129 MW each -- remain shut but are
expected to return to service soon, power traders said.
When offsite power failed, the plant's emergency diesel
generators provided electricity to the reactors' safety systems,
which operated as needed.
Plant employees restored offsite power a few hours later,
but the incident was still reported as an "Unusual Event", the
lowest of four NRC emergency classifications for nuclear plants.
"While there were no immediate safety implications, the loss
of offsite power at a nuclear plant is always significant,"
Victor McCree, NRC Region II administrator, said in a statement.
"We want to make sure we completely understand what happened
and felt that under these circumstances, a special inspection
was needed," McCree said.
The NRC said the inspection team, due to start work this
week, would consist of three inspectors from the watchdog's
Region II offices in Atlanta. The team will, among other things,
develop a timeline, review North Carolina-based Duke's actions
leading up to the event and evaluate the company's response.
The on-site portion of the inspection will take several
days. A report documenting the results should be issued within
45 days of its completion.