Jan 4 U.S. federal energy regulators want the
power grid operator for the Midwest region to tweak its market
rules for an upcoming capacity auction as the authorities
investigate Dynegy Inc on allegations of market
manipulation.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued an
order on Dec. 31 in response to four complaints against the
Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) 2015/16 auction
for the Illinois zone. The auction was held in April 2015.
The four complainants were Public Citizen, a public advocacy
group, the Illinois Attorney General, a power cooperative and a
group of industrial consumers.
The Attorney General asked FERC in May to block an estimated
$113 million in expected overcharges from the auction and
investigate whether Dynegy manipulated the market.
Dynegy said on Monday it did not manipulate the market.
MISO operates the power grid in parts of 15 U.S. states from
Louisiana to Minnesota and the province of Manitoba. The grid
operator uses the auction in question to help ensure the system
has enough generating resources to meet expected demand.
FERC said it issued the Dec. 31 order to give MISO and
market participants enough time to make changes before the
2016/17 capacity auction expected in April.
FERC found some of the auction rules were "no longer just
and reasonable" and should be changed before the upcoming
2016/17 auction.
FERC, however, said the arguments raised about the past
2015/16 auction "remain under consideration" and will be
addressed in a future order.
FERC also said its Office of Enforcement was conducting a
"non-public" investigation into whether market manipulation
occurred before or during the 2015/16 auction.
"FERC should find the 2015/16 auction to have violated
federal law in the same way that FERC's Dec. 31 order found that
the upcoming 2016/17 auction violates the just and reasonable
standard," Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's Energy
Program, said in a statement.
Public Citizen's complaint alleged that because of Dynegy's
manipulation and flaws in the auction process, auction prices
for a zone in Illinois increased from $16.75 per megawatt-day in
2014/15 to $150 in 2015/16, which inflated electricity costs for
the average Illinois family by $140.
Public Citizen's complaint was echoed by a similar filing by
the Illinois Attorney General.
Dynegy however said in a statement in May that "MISO's
Independent Market Monitor has publicly stated that 'the auction
results are reliable and participants' behavior was in line with
all tariff rules and procedures.'"
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alan Crosby)