March 11 U.S. nuclear regulators on Monday
rejected an appeal by UniStar, a unit of French power company
Electricite de France (EDF), against a decision barring
it from building a third reactor at the Calvert Cliffs nuclear
plant in Maryland.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), explaining its
move, said foreign-owned corporations are prohibited from
controlling reactors in the United States under the Atomic
Energy Act and NRC regulations.
The NRC, however, said UniStar could revise its application
to build the reactor if the company finds a U.S. partner.