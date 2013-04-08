* SCE wants to restart San Onofre in June
* License request opens 30-day public comment period
HOUSTON, April 8 Southern California Edison,
operator of the damaged San Onofre nuclear station in
California, submitted a license amendment request late last week
to speed regulatory approval to restart one reactor in June, the
company said on Monday.
SCE, a subsidiary of Edison International, wants to
operate Unit 2 at 70 percent power for five months as a way to
prevent additional degradation of thousands of tubes inside the
unit's two steam generators.
Both units at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station,
located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been
shut since January 2012 following a small radioactive steam leak
at Unit 3 which indicated a serious problem with accelerated
degradation of tubes in the units' brand new steam generators
manufactured by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
The utility has asked the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) to act on the amendment by the end of May to allow the
restart process to begin by June 1. SCE said it wants the unit
to be available to bolster grid reliability in Southern
California when power demand climbs with warmer weather and
increased air conditioning use.
SCE wants to run Unit 2 for five months at a reduced rate of
750 megawatts, then shut it to inspect for further tube wear.
The utility said three independent companies with nuclear
expertise have confirmed it is safe to operate Unit 2.
The license amendment seeks approval to continue to operate
the unit at reduced output for the remainder of the unit's 18 to
24-month fuel cycle.
At a public meeting with NRC officials last week, utility
officials said Unit 2 would probably shut four or five times
during that period.
This differs from SCE's proposed restart plan which only
seeks an initial five-month operating period, according to the
NRC.
The agency will evaluate the license amendment request
separately from the restart plan. Granting of the license
amendment will not guarantee San Onofre 2 can restart, NRC
officials said.
The license amendment submission will trigger a 30-day
period for public comment.
Anti-nuclear group Friends of the Earth said the license
change request from SCE seeks to divert attention from
unresolved safety issues at the plant and discrepancies among
experts hired by the utility to assess the impact of operating
the unit at less than full power.
Operating Unit 2 at a reduced rate "impacts the safety of
the entire reactor, so all related safety issues must be
considered in a review of the operating license," Friends of the
Earth said in a statement.
Separately, U.S. Representative Edward Markey of
Massachusetts said he asked the Securities and Exchange
Commission to look into Edison's disclosure of steam generator
design problems at San Onofre before the equipment was
installed.
In a response letter to Markey, SEC Chairman Elisse Walter
said it is up to the company to disclose key information to
investors.
SCE operates San Onofre for its owners: SCE (78.21 percent),
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric (20 percent)
and the city of Riverside (1.79 percent).