HOUSTON, April 30 If U.S. nuclear regulators
deny Southern California Edison's (SCE) request to restart one
of the damaged San Onofre nuclear reactors, the utility may
decide to retire one or both units by year-end, said Ted Craver,
chief executive of SCE parent Edison International on
Tuesday.
Both units at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station,
located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been
shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem
with accelerated degradation of tubes in the units' new steam
generators.
SCE is seeking approval from the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission to restart Unit 2 at a reduced rate this summer.