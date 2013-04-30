HOUSTON, April 30 If U.S. nuclear regulators deny Southern California Edison's (SCE) request to restart one of the damaged San Onofre nuclear reactors, the utility may decide to retire one or both units by year-end, said Ted Craver, chief executive of SCE parent Edison International on Tuesday.

Both units at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station, located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem with accelerated degradation of tubes in the units' new steam generators.

SCE is seeking approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restart Unit 2 at a reduced rate this summer.