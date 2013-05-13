HOUSTON May 13 An independent nuclear
regulatory panel on Monday called for a full public hearing on
the proposed restart of one of the two damaged San Onofre
nuclear reactors, a move that will delay Southern California
Edison's plan to run the plant this summer.
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board ruling favored
petitioner Friends of the Earth, an anti-nuclear group that
sought more public input of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's
(NRC) review of steam generator problems at the San Onofre
nuclear power plant.
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear
station, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been
shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem
with accelerated degradation of tubes in the units' new steam
generators.
Loss of the plant's output has strained Southern
California's power grid and state agencies are prepared for a
second summer without San Onofre.
SCE, a unit of Edison International, is seeking
approval from the NRC to restart San Onofre 2 this summer and to
run the unit at a reduced rate for five months, then shut it to
inspect for further tube damage.
Damon Moglen of Friends of the Earth called the ruling "a
complete rejection of Edison's plan to restart its damaged
nuclear reactors without public review or input."
An SCE spokeswoman said the utility was still reviewing the
ruling and declined to comment.
Late last month, Edison's Chief Executive Ted Craver said
the utility may decide by year end to retire one or both San
Onofre reactors if its restart request is denied, citing
uncertainty over NRC timing and SCE's ability to recover costs
related to the extended outage.
The reactor can only restart if the NRC concludes it can
operate safely.
Pressure has been growing on the NRC and the utility to
agree to a full review of safety issues at San Onofre from
elected officials and anti-nuclear groups.
The board concluded that SCE's restart plan, known as the
Confirmatory Action Letter process, is effectively a license
amendment proceeding that gives the public the right to a
hearing with testimony and cross-examination of witnesses.
In an effort to speed up the NRC review, SCE submitted a
limited license amendment request in April seeking approval to
operate San Onofre 2 at no more than 70 percent capacity for the
remainder of the unit's 18- to 24-month fuel cycle. That license
amendment allows public comment, but not a full public hearing
in advance of the unit's restart.
In Monday's order, however, the ASLB ruling cited three
reasons that the proposed restart plan involves changes that
necessitate a comprehensive safety review.
The ASLB order also disagreed with one of SCE's primary
contentions, saying the design of San Onofre's replacement steam
generators "differ in significant respects" from the original
generators.
SCE wants to restart Unit 2 where tube damage was less
severe than in Unit 3, but the ASLB said the design of the new
generators was identical. The generators were manufactured by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
"The unprecedented extent of tube wear and failures that SCE
experienced in (Unit 3's) replacement steam generators reveal
that these steam generators have serious design and operational
issues," the ruling said.
The three-member board of administrative judges, independent
of the NRC staff, conducts adjudicatory hearings on major agency
licensing actions.
SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78 percent stake in the
plant. Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric owns 20
percent and the city of Riverside holds a small stake.