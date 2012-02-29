Feb 29 Midwest Generation, a unit of
California power company Edison International, agreed to
shut two coal-fired power plants in Chicago, the Sierra Club, an
environmental group, said in a release Wednesday.
Over the past few years, energy companies have announced the
shutdown or planned retirement of more than 25,000 megawatts
(MW) of coal-fired generation due to proposed more stringent
federal environmental regulations, weak power market conditions
and record switching from coal to natural gas-fired generators
as gas prices hold near 10 year lows.
Officials at Midwest Generation were not immediately
available for comment.
Midwest Generation will shut the 326-MW Fisk plant in 2012
and the 532-MW Crawford plant by 2014. The two units at the
Crawford plant entered service in 1958 and 1961. The one unit
still operating at Fisk entered service in 1968.
The Sierra Club said the agreement to shut the plants was
signed by Midwest Generation, the Clean Power Coalition and the
City of Chicago. The Sierra Club, which is working to shut all
coal plants, is part of the Clean Power Coalition.
The Sierra Club noted Midwest Generation still has four
other coal plants in Illinois and expects the company "will be
making critical decisions in the next several months with
whether to make risky investments in retrofitting these old coal
plants or choose to set retirement dates and invest in clean
energy."
The Sierra Club said the Fisk and Crawford plants are the
98th and 99th plants to be retired since its Beyond Coal
campaign began, which the club says has already stopped more
than 150 new coal plants from breaking ground over the past
decade.