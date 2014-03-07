March 7 Canada has finalized a federal loan
guarantee of up to C$1.3 billion for Nova Scotia power company
Emera Inc's Maritime Link power transmission project to
connect the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova
Scotia.
"We are working to put the financing in place as soon as
possible, which we expect to happen in the second quarter of
2014," Chris Huskilson, president and chief executive of Emera,
said in a statement Thursday.
Jeff Myrick, a spokesman for Emera, said Friday that Nova
Scotia power customers should save about C$250 million over the
life of the project due to the federal loan guarantee because it
will allow the company to get better financing terms.
The Maritime Link is Emera's part of the first phase of the
Lower Churchill Falls project, which includes the 824-megawatt
Muskrat Falls hydropower plant in Labrador, the Labrador-Island
Transmission Link from Labrador to Newfoundland and the Maritime
Link. One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
Emera and Newfoundland and Labrador province-owned energy
company Nalcor Energy agreed in 2012 that Emera would invest 20
percent of the total cost of developing the first phase of the
project and build the Maritime Link in return for 20 percent of
the energy from Muskrat Falls for 35 years.
That 20 percent investment will cost about C$1.56 billion,
according to Emera.
The first phase of the Churchill Falls project is expected
to be completed in 2017 and will cost about C$7.8 billion,
including both Nalcor and Emera's investments.
Nalcor, which will control the remaining 80 percent of the
project's power, is building the Muskrat Falls plant, a
transmission line connecting Muskrat Falls to its existing
5,428-MW Churchill Falls hydropower plant and the
Labrador-Island Link.
Nalcor has said it expects to use about 40 percent of the
project's power to meet domestic needs, with the other 40
percent available for the province or for sale to utilities in
eastern Canada or the U.S. Northeast.
The Maritime Link will have about 500 MW of capacity and
will include a 180-kilometer (112 miles) undersea link from
Newfoundland to Nova Scotia.
French cable company Nexans SA will build the
undersea cable.
Emera's Myrick said the company started clearing the trees
in the right-of-way for the Maritime Link three weeks ago.
Emera will also own about 29 percent of the 900-MW
Labrador-Island Link in Newfoundland and Labrador. The
Labrador-Island Link will run 1,100 km from Labrador to
Newfoundland, including 30 km under the Strait of Belle Isle
between Labrador and Newfoundland, according to Nalcor's
website.
Nalcor hopes to build the second phase of the Lower
Churchill Falls project - a 2,250-MW hydropower plant at Gull
Island - at some point in the future.