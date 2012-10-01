(In 11th paragraph, corrects year of NRC staff recommendation
* Hearings to start Oct. 15, extend into December
* Entergy wants plant to run for another 20 years
* New York Governor Cuomo opposes license renewal
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 1 A three-judge panel of the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission will start hearings Oct. 15 on challenges
to the license renewal application for Entergy Corp's
Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City.
Entergy, one of the biggest U.S. nuclear power operators,
wants to keep the two reactors at Indian Point running for
another 20 years after their licenses expire in 2013 and 2015.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo opposes license renewal,
largely because of the plant's location near a metropolitan area
that is home to 19 million people. An accident at the plant - no
matter how unlikely - could be disastrous, according to Cuomo.
The 2,062-megawatt Indian Point plant is located in Buchanan
in Westchester County, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Manhattan
on the Hudson River. It provides about a quarter of the power
used in New York City and Westchester. The units entered service
in 1974 and 1976. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
The NRC said in a press release on Friday that three judges
of its Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB) would begin
evidentiary hearings on Oct. 15 to consider 10 complaints raised
by New York state and two public interest groups, Hudson River
Sloop Clearwater Inc and Riverkeeper Inc. The initial hearings
will be held in Tarrytown, New York, near the plant.
The NRC has scheduled several days of hearings through at
least mid-December. The NRC said the judges would issue a ruling
at a later date.
LONGEST RENEWAL
New Orleans-based Entergy filed with the NRC to renew the
reactors' original 40-year operating licenses in 2007. While the
NRC has decided many routine renewal applications in less than
two years, energy experts say Indian Point's renewal bid is the
most contentious in the nation so far and is expected to take
the longest for the NRC to conclude.
To date, the NRC has approved 73 license renewals for the
nation's 104 reactors and rejected none.
(See factbox on pending license renewals.)
The longest renewal process to date was Entergy's Pilgrim
reactor in Massachusetts, which took the NRC more than six years
to finally decide in May 2012.
In December 2010, NRC staff recommended approval of the
Indian Point renewal application. Since then, the staff has
taken another look at its environmental evaluation.
In June, the NRC requested public comment on the draft
supplement to the staff's environmental report to include
updated data from Entergy on the effect of plant operations on
fish and other aquatic life in the Hudson River.
Many power plants and industrial facilities use water from a
river, lake or ocean to cool plant systems.
WATER PERMIT
The NRC is not the only group looking at Indian Point.
In 2010, the New York state Department of Environmental
Conservation (DEC) said it would not issue a water permit for
Indian Point, needed before the NRC can renew the license, until
Entergy installed a so-called closed-loop cooling system to
avoid killing fish and other aquatic life in the Hudson River.
The water permit issue is currently before an administrative
law judge at the DEC.
Entergy has said a closed-loop cooling system, like a
cooling tower, would cost too much and take too long to build.
Cooling towers would cost up to $2 billion and could not enter
service before 2029, the company has said.
Instead, Entergy has suggested a Wedgewire screen system to
prevent fish from being sucked into the plant's cooling system.
This could be installed in about three years at a cost of $200
million to $250 million, according to the company.
(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; editing by John Wallace)