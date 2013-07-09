HOUSTON, July 9 A panel of administrative judges
on Tuesday urged Texas utility regulators to reject Entergy
Corp's plan to divest its electric transmission assets
to ITC Holdings Corp.
The recommendation, which is subject to review by the Texas
Public Utility Commission, could damage Entergy's effort to
complete the transfer of grid operations in four states in a
deal valued at $1.78 billion.
The transaction has received approval from federal
regulators, but regulators in several states have questioned
whether the plan would increase transmission rates for Entergy
customers without providing sufficient benefits.