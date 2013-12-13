HOUSTON Dec 13 Entergy Corp called off
a $1.78 billion plan to divest its transmission operation to ITC
Holdings Corp on Friday, three days after Mississippi
regulators rejected the plan.
The transaction, announced in 2011, had received federal and
ITC shareholder approval but was unable to get the required
support from state and local regulators who were concerned about
rising transmission costs and the loss of control over rates.
A unanimous rejection by the Mississippi Public Service
Commission on Tuesday effectively killed the deal.
The transaction would have been a spinoff and merger of
Entergy's 15,000-mile (24,000-km) transmission network serving
parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas with ITC
Holdings.
"While we strongly believe that the transaction would be in
the best interests of our customers and all stakeholders, it is
clear we don't have the necessary regulatory support to close
the transaction," Leo Denault, Entergy's chairman and chief
executive, said in a statement.