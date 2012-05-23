HOUSTON May 23 Louisiana regulators on
Wednesday voted to approve a transfer of control of Entergy
Corp's high-voltage transmission assets in the state to
the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), an
11-state independent regional grid operator.
New Orleans-based Entergy, which for years resisted the
trend to relinquish control of its transmission grid, is now
working to join MISO by December 2013.
Similar applications have been filed by its utility units in
Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas to join MISO. The Louisiana
Public Service Commission is the first to take action on
Entergy's move to MISO.
The company said customers of Entergy Louisiana and Entergy
Gulf States could save between $430 million and $575 million in
the first decade after joining MISO through more efficient
buying and selling of electricity in MISO's larger power market.
Overall, Entergy said MISO membership will lead to savings
of up to $1.4 billion over a decade across all its utilities.
If approved by the four states, MISO would assume control of
transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered to MISO's
markets and manage grid congestion on Entergy's system.
Entergy's action to seek membership the MISO regional
transmission operator (RTO) emerged in the last two years after
several aborted efforts and with the growing insistence of state
and federal regulators.
The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that
Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation of its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
RTO membership is also key to Entergy's proposal to spin off
its transmission operation to ITC Holdings Corp.
Entergy needs approval from each state regulator to join an
RTO to advance the ITC deal, according to ITC officials.