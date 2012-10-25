* Move to grid group aimed at allaying regulatory concerns
* Entergy's move to MISO a precursor to grid spin-off
By Eileen O'Grady
AUSTIN, Oct 25 Texas utility regulators on
Thursday approved Entergy Corp.'s plan to allow Entergy
Texas to join the Midwest Independent Transmission System
Operator (MISO) after the utility and other parties agreed to
meet extra conditions.
The Texas Public Utility Commission's approval, based on
fulfillment of future conditions, makes Texas the second state
to give Entergy the go-ahead to transfer control of its
15,000-mile, high-voltage transmission system to MISO as a
prerequisite to its plan to spin off its transmission business
to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78 billion transaction.
Entergy still needs approval from federal regulators, along
with commissions in Arkansas and Mississippi, and the City
Council of New Orleans to join MISO.
"This is another positive step in process, and we continue
to work with stakeholders in the region to move toward
integration in 2013," said Jim Holsclaw, an attorney
representing MISO.
Membership in MISO will lead to savings of up to $1.4
billion over a decade for Entergy's 2.8 million customers in
Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, the company has
said.
If approved, MISO would take control of Entergy's
transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered into
MISO's markets and manage grid congestion in late 2013.
Entergy and parties that signed a settlement pact in Texas
complied with most of the conditions to satisfy concerns laid
out by the Texas Public Utility Commission last week and
resolved another condition that Entergy objected to.
Entergy's Texas utility and other Entergy affiliates agreed
to work to end a long-term agreement to share generation
resources with other Entergy units, an arrangement that the PUC
said could prevent MISO's financial savings from reaching
Entergy Texas customers.
The "Entergy System Agreement" has been a point of
contention for years in Louisiana and Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas
and Entergy Mississippi are dropping out of the agreement.
Texas approval is also conditioned on a final resolution
between MISO and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
related to the allocation of transmission revenue rights to
Entergy Texas.
"Entergy Texas intends to work diligently within MISO's
stakeholder process to develop tariff changes to provide
reasonable congestion hedges to Entergy customers," said Entergy
spokesman David Caplan in a statement.
Entergy's move to join an RTO came in the last three years
at the growing insistence of its many regulators who had
received complaints over the years from independent power
producers trying to sell power outside Entergy's transmission
area and smaller utilities seeking to import cheaper power using
the Entergy grid.
It also follows the October 2010 disclosure that Entergy was
cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation of its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
In May, Louisiana regulators approved Entergy's move to
MISO, but retained the right to re-examine its decision based on
action by other states.
Arkansas regulators have also put conditions on Entergy's
application, which is still under review.
Entergy and ITC are moving forward to gain regulatory
approval of the spin off and merger.
The companies plan to file for approval in Texas in the
fourth quarter, Entergy said.