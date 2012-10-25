* Move to grid group aimed at allaying regulatory concerns

* Entergy's move to MISO a precursor to grid spin-off

By Eileen O'Grady

AUSTIN, Oct 25 Texas utility regulators on Thursday approved Entergy Corp.'s plan to allow Entergy Texas to join the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) after the utility and other parties agreed to meet extra conditions.

The Texas Public Utility Commission's approval, based on fulfillment of future conditions, makes Texas the second state to give Entergy the go-ahead to transfer control of its 15,000-mile, high-voltage transmission system to MISO as a prerequisite to its plan to spin off its transmission business to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78 billion transaction.

Entergy still needs approval from federal regulators, along with commissions in Arkansas and Mississippi, and the City Council of New Orleans to join MISO.

"This is another positive step in process, and we continue to work with stakeholders in the region to move toward integration in 2013," said Jim Holsclaw, an attorney representing MISO.

Membership in MISO will lead to savings of up to $1.4 billion over a decade for Entergy's 2.8 million customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, the company has said.

If approved, MISO would take control of Entergy's transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered into MISO's markets and manage grid congestion in late 2013.

Entergy and parties that signed a settlement pact in Texas complied with most of the conditions to satisfy concerns laid out by the Texas Public Utility Commission last week and resolved another condition that Entergy objected to.

Entergy's Texas utility and other Entergy affiliates agreed to work to end a long-term agreement to share generation resources with other Entergy units, an arrangement that the PUC said could prevent MISO's financial savings from reaching Entergy Texas customers.

The "Entergy System Agreement" has been a point of contention for years in Louisiana and Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas and Entergy Mississippi are dropping out of the agreement.

Texas approval is also conditioned on a final resolution between MISO and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission related to the allocation of transmission revenue rights to Entergy Texas.

"Entergy Texas intends to work diligently within MISO's stakeholder process to develop tariff changes to provide reasonable congestion hedges to Entergy customers," said Entergy spokesman David Caplan in a statement.

Entergy's move to join an RTO came in the last three years at the growing insistence of its many regulators who had received complaints over the years from independent power producers trying to sell power outside Entergy's transmission area and smaller utilities seeking to import cheaper power using the Entergy grid.

It also follows the October 2010 disclosure that Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigation of its competitive practices, including its transmission system practices.

In May, Louisiana regulators approved Entergy's move to MISO, but retained the right to re-examine its decision based on action by other states.

Arkansas regulators have also put conditions on Entergy's application, which is still under review.

Entergy and ITC are moving forward to gain regulatory approval of the spin off and merger.

The companies plan to file for approval in Texas in the fourth quarter, Entergy said.