HOUSTON Oct 26 Arkansas regulators on Friday
gave conditional approval to allow Entergy Corp to join
the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO), a
key decision being watched by other states that oversee
Entergy's utility operations.
The order from the Arkansas Public Service Commission came a
day after Texas regulators gave Entergy the go-ahead to transfer
control of its 15,000-mile, high-voltage transmission system to
MISO as a prerequisite to its plan to spin off its transmission
business to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78 billion
transaction.
Entergy still needs approval from federal regulators along
with the Mississippi utility commission and the City Council of
New Orleans to join MISO.
Membership in MISO will lead to savings of up to $1.4
billion over a decade for Entergy's 2.8 million customers in
Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, the company has
said.
If approved, MISO would take control of Entergy's
transmission planning, dispatch of generation offered into
MISO's markets and manage grid congestion in late 2013.