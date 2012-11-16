* Entergy gains final state approval to join MISO
* DOJ civil investigation remains open, pending sale of
assets
* Purchase of KGen power plants to close by year end
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Nov 15 Entergy Corp obtained
the final state and local approval to join the Midwest
Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) on Thursday,
action needed to advance its plan to spin off its transmission
business to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78 billion
transaction in 2013.
Utility regulators in Mississippi and the New Orleans City
Council gave separate Entergy units the go-ahead to transfer
control of the utilities' high-voltage transmission system to
MISO, an 11-state power region.
ITC Holdings has been watching Entergy's effort to join MISO
or another regional independent system operator as a requirement
to go forward with its deal to acquire Entergy's 15,000-mile
transmission network.
Also watching is the U.S. Department of Justice which
Entergy disclosed in October 2010 had launched a broad civil
investigation of the utility's competitive practices.
In a press release issued late Wednesday marking the DOJ's
first comment on its investigation, the DOJ said its antitrust
division has explored "whether Entergy has harmed consumers by
exercising its control over its transmission system and dominant
fleet of gas-fired power plants to exclude rival operators of
low-cost combined-cycle gas turbine power plants from competing
to sell long-term power."
The DOJ allegations echo complaints voiced over the past
decade by independent power producers that build natural-gas
fired power plants in Entergy's four-state territory of
Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
The agency focused on whether Entergy "effectively
foreclosed these more efficient rivals from obtaining long-term
firm transmission service" necessary for selling long-term power
products to wholesale customers.
The release "shows the DOJ has the same concerns I have had
- and others have shared over the years - that Entergy has
operated its system to the best benefit of Entergy and not to
help the customers," said Mississippi Public Service
Commissioner Brandon Presley.
Mississippi's approval of the transition to MISO "is a move
to finally take away any chance for Entergy to do self-dealing
and to put these assets where they can be independently
operated," Presley said.
Entergy said its membership in MISO will lead to savings of
up to $1.4 billion over 10 years for its 2.8 million customers.
Entergy Chief Executive Wayne Leonard has said he wants to
divest the transmission operation because the significant
investment needed in coming years will be a drain on Entergy's
finances as it bolsters its generation business.
The company continues to disagree with the DOJ allegations,
noting that its practices are subject to thorough review of
state and federal regulators and have satisfied applicable laws.
The DOJ said if Entergy successfully joins an RTO and
divests its grid, it will resolve the antitrust division's
concerns "by eliminating Entergy's ability to maintain barriers
to wholesale power markets, ensuring that all Entergy service
area generation is dispatched independently and at lowest cost,
increasing market transparency and oversight, and properly
aligning incentives for the construction of transmission," the
DOJ said.
Although state regulators have approved Entergy's move to
MISO, the ITC transaction is another matter that will require
much more scrutiny, two state regulators said. The DOJ
investigation only increases the pressure on Entergy and ITC to
work for that approval.
The agency said its probe into alleged anticompetitive
conduct remains open. Should Entergy not move forward with a
divestiture, the antitrust division "can and will take
appropriate enforcement action, if warranted."
One issue for state regulators evaluating the ITC deal will
be the 12.38 percent return ITC seeks from FERC for the Entergy
transmission assets, a higher return than Entergy currently
earns under state regulatory schemes.
"It's too soon to judge the merits of the Entergy-ITC
request to transfer assets," said Ken Anderson, a member of the
Texas Public Utility Commission. "There will be a lot of
issues."
Entergy said short- and long-term benefits of ITC ownership
of its grid will offset the "modest retail bill effects
resulting from changes in the transmission revenue requirement."
The DOJ said it closed its investigation into Entergy's
purchase of natural gas-fired power plants in Arkansas and
Mississippi from KGen Power Corp, saying the acquisition was
unlikely to lessen competition.
The sales, announced in 2011, had been delayed for months
by the ongoing DOJ investigation, according to the companies.
Entergy said the deals will close by year-end. Entergy
Arkansas will buy KGen's 620-megawatt Hot Spring plant for $277
million. Entergy Mississippi will buy the 450-MW Hinds plant for
$246 million.
The KGen plants will bring to seven the number of generating
plants Entergy has purchased for bargain prices from struggling
independent generators.