HOUSTON Aug 6 Entergy Corp's Arkansas
utility has more work to do to convince Arkansas regulators that
it should be allowed to join the Midwest Independent
Transmission System Operator (MISO), according to a order issued
late Friday by the Arkansas Public Service Commission.
The Arkansas order is being watched closely by state
regulators in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi as Entergy seeks
to gain approval in each state to transfer control of its
high-voltage transmission assets to MISO.
New Orleans-based Entergy, which has been unwilling -
despite a number of attempts - to relinquish control of its
transmission grid, is now working to join the 11-state MISO by
December 2013.
Membership in MISO or another regional transmission
organization (RTO) is a prerequisite to Entergy's plan to spin
off its transmission operation to ITC Holdings Corp.
Entergy needs approval from each state to join an RTO to
advance the ITC deal, according to ITC officials.
Overall, Entergy said MISO membership will lead to savings
of up to $1.4 billion over a decade for its 2.8 million
customers in four states.
The Arkansas PSC said it was "unable" to decide that
Entergy's move to MISO would be the best option for Arkansas
customers and outlined 20 conditions the parties must meet in a
33-page order.
Hugh McDonald, Entergy Arkansas president, said the utility
has already agreed to some conditions in the order and will
respond in 30 days.
"The commission believes there's a gap which is what they
have indicated," McDonald said. "We are going to do everything
we can to close that gap."
Some conditions, however, require third-party action which
is out of Entergy's control, McDonald said.
Louisiana regulators approved Entergy's request to join MISO
in May, but retained the right to re-examine its decision based
on action by other states.
If Entergy and MISO are able to meet the PSC's conditions,
regulators want Entergy Arkansas to join MISO on its own as the
commission seeks to ensure the Arkansas utility functions
independently from Entergy's other units after it exits a
long-term agreement to share resources, a pact that has cost
Arkansas customers $4.5 billion over the last 27 years, the PSC
said.
MISO described the PSC order as a "roadmap" for the utility.
"We appreciate the guidance from the (PSC)," said John R. Bear,
MISO president.
The Arkansas commission remains concerned about its legal
authority regarding rate changes to be decided at the federal
level, rejecting MISO's offer of "shared rights" under Section
205 of the Federal Power Act.
"That's an important issue I know MISO continues to work
on," McDonald said.
The PSC also instructed Entergy Arkansas to continue to
evaluate membership in the Southwest Power Pool or another RTO
if the MISO conditions aren't met.
If approved by state regulators and the Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC), MISO would assume control of
Entergy's transmission planning, dispatch of the generation
offered into MISO's markets and manage grid congestion.
Entergy's move to join MISO came in the last three years at
the growing insistence of state regulators and FERC.
The agencies had received complaints over the years from
independent power producers trying to sell power outside
Entergy's transmission area and smaller utilities seeking to
import cheaper power using the Entergy grid.
The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that
Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation of its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
Entergy Chief Executive Officer J. Wayne Leonard said last
week the DOJ review is ongoing.