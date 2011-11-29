* Arkansas regulators rule that Entergy RTO move prudent
* MISO also files to revise federal tariff for Entergy
HOUSTON Nov 28 Entergy Corp's (ETR.N) Arkansas
utility on Monday filed an application with state regulators
seeking to transfer control of high-voltage transmission assets
in the state to the Midwest Independent Transmission System
Operator (MISO) by December 2013.
The move follows similar filings by Entergy's three
utilities in Louisiana to join the 12-state independent
regional grid operator based in Indiana. Entergy Texas and
Entergy Mississippi are expected to follow suit by year end.
Separately, MISO moved Monday to revise its federal tariff
to pave the way for Entergy's membership.
MISO must revise its Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission-approved tariff to allow Entergy to pay only for
costly transmission projects that benefit Entergy customers
rather than all MISO projects.
"The filing seeks to achieve an equitable and balanced
outcome for the current MISO membership and for Entergy," said
JoAnn Thompson of the MISO owners committee.
Entergy's action to seek membership in a regional
transmission operator (RTO) emerged in the last two years,
after several aborted efforts.
It comes at the growing insistence of state and federal
regulators following a decade of complaints from independent
power producers trying to sell power and from utilities seeking
to import cheaper power from outside the Entergy grid system.
The move also follows the October 2010 disclosure that
Entergy was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice civil
investigation of its competitive practices, including its
transmission system practices.
Entergy said earlier this year it would seek to join MISO
after determining that total benefits of MISO membership of $1
billion to $1.4 billion over a decade were superior to that of
joining the Southwest Power Pool, another regional grid
operator with which Entergy has been affiliated for many years.
An October ruling by Arkansas regulators that Entergy's
participation in any RTO would be prudent overcame a "big
hurdle," Entergy Chief Executive Wayne Leonard told analysts
earlier this month because state regulators have been reluctant
to give up control they hold over transmission activity to
FERC, Leonard said.
Entergy said participation in MISO's wholesale market will
save its 697,000 Arkansas customers between $170 million and
$228 million over 10 years, or at least $244 per customer.
Entergy said joining MISO will also benefit Entergy
Arkansas in 2013 when it pulls out of the Entergy System
Agreement, federal pact that equalizes generation and
transmission costs among all Entergy companies.
Enforcement of the 2005 agreement has required payments
from Arkansas to Entergy's other companies for the past five
years and prompted the utility to withdraw from the plan.
Hugh McDonald, Entergy Arkansas president, said the move to
MISO is "monumental."
"It provides the answer to a commitment we made to
customers in 2005 to terminate Entergy Arkansas' participation
in a contract that simply created too much uncertainty and
litigation risk for our customers and company," McDonald said
in a release.
In Louisiana, Entergy said savings from MISO's increased
market size and efficiency would range from $430 million to
$575 million over 10 years, or about $430 per customer.
