Feb 8 U.S. power company Entergy Corp's
new CEO said Friday that some of its merchant nuclear power
plants are in "challenging economic situations," but the company
has not made any decisions to shut any of its nuclear plants.
"We have not made any decisions to shut down any of our
merchant nuclear plants," Entergy CEO Leo Denault said on the
company's fourth-quarter earnings call.
But, he said, "We are continually assessing our businesses
and investments," and noted, "Our plans must be flexible to
adapt to high and low price markets and must balance short- and
long-term views."
Entergy is fighting New York and Vermont to keep the giant
Indian Point nuclear plant in New York near New York City, and
the Vermont Yankee reactor in Vermont, operating for another 20
years or so.
At least one energy analyst that follows the nuclear
industry, however, has put Entergy's Vermont Yankee and
FitzPatrick reactor in New York on a list of possible nuclear
plants to shut due to weak gas and power prices, among other
things.
Two other generators have already decided to shut nuclear
plants in 2013 - Dominion Resources Inc will shut its
Kewaunee reactor in Wisconsin later this year and Duke Energy
Corp this week retired its damaged Crystal River Reactor
in Florida.
Natural gas prices in 2012 hit a 13-year low and are still
weak. Gas-fired power plants set the price for electricity in
much of the country.
Those weak gas prices, caused by record shale production,
have pushed power prices to near decade lows, hurting profit
margins for generators - especially merchant generators in
competitive, deregulated states like in the Northeast and New
York where prices are set by the market.
"Near-term power prices are challenging for some merchant
nuclear generating units in certain competitive markets,"
Denault said, noting the company was "bullish longer-term
relative to the current forward curve."
He said some plants are in the more challenging economic
situations for a variety of reasons, including "the market for
both energy and capacity, their size, their contracting
positions and the investment required to maintain the safety and
integrity of the plants."
He would not name the plants but said, "There are years when
certain plants' cash flows can be negative at today's forward
price curve."
Denault said Entergy would continue to advocate for markets
that value what nuclear plants offer, including "a source of
clean energy with effectively zero air emissions, grid
reliability supported by low forced outage rates and fuel
diversity and jobs and other contributions to the regional
economy."