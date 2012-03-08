By Scott DiSavino
March 8 U.S. nuclear regulators could
decide on Thursday to renew the operating license for Entergy
Corp's 685-megawatt (MW) Pilgrim nuclear power plant in
Massachusetts for another 20 years until 2032.
To date, the six-year old renewal process for the 40-year
old Pilgrim reactor was the longest yet for a new license in
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) history.
However, Entergy's ongoing quest to renew the operating
licenses for the two reactors at its 2,063-MW Indian Point plant
in New York, which expire in 2013 and 2015, is expected to last
much longer.
Entergy, the nation's second biggest nuclear power operator,
applied to renew the original 40-year operating license for
Pilgrim in Jan. 2006. It filed to renew the Indian Point
reactors in April 2007.
To date, the NRC has approved of new licenses for 71 of the
nation's 104 operating reactors prior to Pilgrim and rejected
none. Those reactors produce about 20 percent of the electricity
used in the United States.
See Factbox on upcoming nuclear relicensings.
Although the NRC has completed most license renewal
applications in about two years, it can take years to decide on
the most heavily opposed proceedings like Pilgrim and Indian
Point.
It took Exelon Corp, the nation's biggest nuclear
power operator, about four years to renew the license of the
Oyster Creek reactor in New Jersey and Entergy about five years
to renew the Vermont Yankee reactor, which the state of Vermont
is still trying to shut.
At Pilgrim, NRC commissioners are expected to rule on
Thursday on a filing related to the Fukushima nuclear power
plant accident in Japan last March filed by the Massachusetts
Attorney General's office, and some other associated motions.
The NRC's judicial arm, the Atomic Safety and Licensing
Board (ASLB), recently denied the Massachusetts Attorney
General's Fukushima contention.
If the commission were to uphold the ASLB ruling and reject
the contention, the commissioners could authorize the NRC staff
to issue the new license for Pilgrim.
The NRC has said on many occasions it will not hold up a
license renewal or even an application to build a new reactor to
wait for the final rules related to the lessons learned from the
Fukushima accident. Those rules will apply to all reactors, new
or existing, regardless of whether the reactor is seeking a new
license.