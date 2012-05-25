By Scott DiSavino May 25 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is close to approving a new 20-year operating license for Entergy Corp's 685-megawatt (MW) Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Massachusetts. Late Thursday, NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko said he voted against the license renewal for the nearly 40-year old plant and criticized his fellow commissioners for their "unprecedented" support of approving the license. If at least three of the other four commissioners vote to approve of the license, as Jaczko expects, the plant's license will be renewed. A spokesman for the NRC could not say when the other commissioners would disclose their decisions. "While I appreciate the need to have an appropriate procedure for bringing this process to completion, the current approach that my colleagues on the Commission support is unprecedented in license renewal proceedings and provides little basis for action," Jaczko said in comments on the NRC website. Earlier this week, Jaczko said he would resign from the NRC after his replacement is confirmed, ending a year of intense criticism over his management style. Entergy, of Louisiana, applied with the NRC to renew Pilgrim's original 40-year operating license more than six years ago in January 2006, making this the longest renewal proceeding to date. Industry experts, however, expect the renewal of Entergy's Indian Point reactors in New York to last much longer than six years. Entergy applied for new licenses for Indian Point in 2007 but the NRC's judicial arm has not yet started hearings on more than a dozen contentions against that license renewal. By late 2007, the NRC staff recommended the commission approve the new license for Pilgrim. But the commission and its judicial arm have been holding hearings on numerous contentions against the Pilgrim renewal and appeals of contentions decided against those opposed to renewal. Jaczko said there were still several questions about the adequacy of the staff's review of the Pilgrim license renewal pending and it was therefore inappropriate to issue the license at this time. "This hardly seems to be a fair process for the petitioners," Jaczko said referring to the groups opposed to the license renewal. REMAINING CONTENTIONS Those opposed to the Pilgrim license renewal do have a few contentions outstanding. On Thursday, the NRC's judicial arm, the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board (ASLB), denied a contention submitted by Pilgrim Watch and the Jones River Watershed Association that involves potential aquatic impacts of the plant's continued operation. The ASLB denied the contention in part because it did not satisfy the criteria for filing a late filed contention. The petitioners have the right to appeal the ASLB denial. In addition, Pilgrim Watch already has an appeal before the commissioners of an earlier ASLB denial of a contention related to a severe accident mitigation alternative issue. Pilgrim is a General Electric Type 3 boiling water reactor with a Mark I containment design that entered service in 1972. It is located in the town of Plymouth about 38 miles (61 km) southeast of Boston. Its current license expires June 8, 2012 but the plant can continue to operate so long as the relicensing process is ongoing. After the earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan in 2011, the NRC has required owners of Mark I and Mark II reactors, like Pilgrim, which are similar in design to the damaged Fukushima reactors, to harden or upgrade the vents to prevent pressure from building up within the containment.