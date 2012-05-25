By Scott DiSavino
May 25 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) is close to approving a new 20-year operating license for
Entergy Corp's 685-megawatt (MW) Pilgrim nuclear power
plant in Massachusetts.
Late Thursday, NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko said he voted
against the license renewal for the nearly 40-year old plant and
criticized his fellow commissioners for their "unprecedented"
support of approving the license.
If at least three of the other four commissioners vote to
approve of the license, as Jaczko expects, the plant's license
will be renewed. A spokesman for the NRC could not say when the
other commissioners would disclose their decisions.
"While I appreciate the need to have an appropriate
procedure for bringing this process to completion, the current
approach that my colleagues on the Commission support is
unprecedented in license renewal proceedings and provides little
basis for action," Jaczko said in comments on the NRC website.
Earlier this week, Jaczko said he would resign from the NRC
after his replacement is confirmed, ending a year of intense
criticism over his management style.
Entergy, of Louisiana, applied with the NRC to renew
Pilgrim's original 40-year operating license more than six years
ago in January 2006, making this the longest renewal proceeding
to date.
Industry experts, however, expect the renewal of Entergy's
Indian Point reactors in New York to last much longer than six
years. Entergy applied for new licenses for Indian Point in 2007
but the NRC's judicial arm has not yet started hearings on more
than a dozen contentions against that license renewal.
By late 2007, the NRC staff recommended the commission
approve the new license for Pilgrim.
But the commission and its judicial arm have been holding
hearings on numerous contentions against the Pilgrim renewal and
appeals of contentions decided against those opposed to renewal.
Jaczko said there were still several questions about the
adequacy of the staff's review of the Pilgrim license renewal
pending and it was therefore inappropriate to issue the license
at this time.
"This hardly seems to be a fair process for the
petitioners," Jaczko said referring to the groups opposed to the
license renewal.
REMAINING CONTENTIONS
Those opposed to the Pilgrim license renewal do have a few
contentions outstanding.
On Thursday, the NRC's judicial arm, the Atomic Safety and
Licensing Board (ASLB), denied a contention submitted by Pilgrim
Watch and the Jones River Watershed Association that involves
potential aquatic impacts of the plant's continued operation.
The ASLB denied the contention in part because it did not
satisfy the criteria for filing a late filed contention. The
petitioners have the right to appeal the ASLB denial.
In addition, Pilgrim Watch already has an appeal before the
commissioners of an earlier ASLB denial of a contention related
to a severe accident mitigation alternative issue.
Pilgrim is a General Electric Type 3 boiling water
reactor with a Mark I containment design that entered service in
1972. It is located in the town of Plymouth about 38 miles (61
km) southeast of Boston.
Its current license expires June 8, 2012 but the plant can
continue to operate so long as the relicensing process is
ongoing.
After the earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima
nuclear power plant in Japan in 2011, the NRC has required
owners of Mark I and Mark II reactors, like Pilgrim, which are
similar in design to the damaged Fukushima reactors, to harden
or upgrade the vents to prevent pressure from building up within
the containment.