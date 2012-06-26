June 26 The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled
in favor of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in a
challenge Vermont brought to halt the license renewal of the
Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant last year.
The court found the Vermont Department of Public Service had
multiple opportunities to earlier raise its argument about
whether the plant lacked a valid water permit but failed to do
so, the NRC said in an e-mail Tuesday.
Hence, the court determined the state failed to exhaust its
administrative remedies and has waived the right to judicial
review, the NRC said.
New Orleans-based Entergy Corp, the second-biggest
nuclear operator in the United States and owner of Vermont
Yankee, wants to run the reactor for another 20 years under its
new license.
Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, however, wants the plant
shut.