HOUSTON Nov 21 Further review of changes to a
key Texas summer power outlook report could delay its release by
a couple of months, the head of the Electric Reliability Council
of Texas (ERCOT) told an industry group on Thursday.
The ERCOT board decided on Tuesday to delay publishing an
annual report, known as the Capacity, Demand and Reserves (CDR)
report. The CDR, normally issued in December, updates the
state's electric supply outlook for the summer months when
soaring temperatures strain available power resources.
Electricity use in Texas has been growing faster than
generation is being built, shrinking the reserve margin and
increasing the prospect of rolling outages when supplies are
stretched, the grid operator has warned.
The CDR delay could stall efforts by Donna Nelson, chairman
of the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC), to advance the
commission's debate on how best to boost power resources and
avoid rolling blackouts.
Last month, Nelson said she wanted additional information
from ERCOT and outside consultants by late January.
Two of the three PUC members have been divided over how to
address the problem.
The delay will likely be a topic of discussion Monday at a
Texas Senate committee hearing called by Senator Troy Fraser who
has asked for an update on the PUC's ongoing electric debate.
ERCOT staff has been working for several months on a method
to project summer power demand which has become harder to
predict with extreme weather, strong economic growth and
increased wind generation.
H.B. "Trip" Doggett, ERCOT president, said the delay in the
CDR report's release could be short or as long as "a couple of
months," depending on how much time the grid agency's
stakeholder groups want to review the new load forecast
methodology.
"I hesitate to venture a guess (on the delay)," Doggett told
members of the Gulf Coast Power Association meeting in Houston.
Doggett said he wants ERCOT stakeholders to have another
opportunity to comment on the staff's effort to better
understand the correlation between economic activity and
electric consumption.
"I think we are going to start over and ... see what
involvement TAC (ERCOT's Technical Advisory Committee) would
like to have and maybe do some modeling."
The ERCOT board also wants to have more involvement, Doggett
said.
ERCOT's new load projections are designed to account for
temperature diversity across the state, widespread efforts by
industrial customers to curb power use on hot days and reduced
power use by other customers spurred by rising power prices.
"I want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to voice
any concern they have with the model," Doggett said.
Major power producers in the state include Luminant, a unit
of Energy Future Holdings which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LLP, NRG Energy, Calpine Corp
, NextEra Energy and Exelon Corp.