HOUSTON May 1 Texas will again face the
prospect of rolling blackouts and more frequent calls for
conservation on the hottest days this summer as projected demand
grows faster than generation is being built to serve those
needs, the state's independent grid operator warned in a report.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which
oversees the grid for most of the state, said power reserves -
the minimum capacity needed to cushion against extreme weather
or unplanned outages - will fall to about 9 percent this summer,
well below the agency's minimum target of 13.75 percent to avoid
blackout risk.
A lack of new power plant construction and two extremely hot
summers strained power supplies in 2010 and 2011, adding urgency
to an ongoing discussion among regulators on ways to encourage
new generation to serve the state's $35 billion deregulated
market.
(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady in Houston; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)