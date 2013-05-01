HOUSTON May 1 Texas will again face the
prospect of rolling blackouts and more frequent calls for
conservation on the hottest days this summer as projected demand
grows faster than generation is being built to serve those
needs, the state's independent grid operator warned in a report.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which
oversees the grid for most of the state, said power reserves -
the minimum capacity needed to cushion against extreme weather
or unplanned outages - will fall to about 9 percent this summer,
well below the agency's minimum target of 13.75 percent to avoid
blackout risk.
"We are expecting above-normal temperatures throughout
summer in most areas of the ERCOT region," said Kent Saathoff,
an ERCOT executive adviser.
"To help ensure there is enough generation to serve consumer
needs, we likely will ask people to conserve power during the
hottest hours of the hottest days," Saathoff said in a release.
High temperatures drive electric demand for air conditioning
in Texas. Residential customers use more than half the
electricity being consumed during the peak hours, Saathoff said.
If power-plant outages exceed normal levels during peak
demand periods or if the state experiences the record heat
similar to 2011, "ERCOT also may need to implement Energy
Emergency Alert actions, with the possibility of rotating
outages if needed to protect the grid," Saathoff added.
ERCOT expects peak power demand to reach 68,383 megawatts,
slightly above the 68,305 MW all-time record set Aug. 3, 2011,
amid a prolonged heat wave and drought.
The grid agency said it has 74,438 MW of generation to serve
the region.
That includes 925 MW of new coal-fired generation from LS
Power's Sandy Creek power plant in McLennan County. Completion
of the plant was delayed more than a year.
In Texas, one MW is enough electricity to power about 200
homes when electric use is highest, typically between 3 and 7
p.m. during the hottest days of the year.
A lack of new power plant construction and two extremely hot
summers strained power supplies in 2010 and 2011, adding urgency
to an ongoing discussion among regulators on ways to encourage
new generation to serve the state's $35 billion deregulated
market.
Other power generators in the state include Luminant, a unit
of Energy Future Holdings, which is owned by Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LLP and several private equity firms; NRG
Energy ; Calpine Corp ; NextEra Energy Inc
and Exelon Corp.