PARIS Jan 20 Europe could have saved itself
$100 billion by installing solar power panels in sunnier
countries and wind turbines in windier places, the World
Economic Forum's "Future of Electricity" platform said in a
report released on Tuesday.
The report, written with consultancy Bain, added that
another $40 bilion could have been saved by better cross-border
coordination and bigger power cables between countries.
It said that even though Spain gets about 65 percent more
solar energy than Germany (1750 kilowatt-hours per square
metre/year compared to 1050 kWh/m2 for Germany), Germany has
installed about 600 percent more solar photovoltaic capacity (33
gigawatts compared to 5 GW).
But while Spain has less wind than northern European
countries, it has still installed 23 GW of wind power capacity.
"Such sub-optimal deployment of resources is estimated to
have cost the EU approximately $100 billion more than if each
country in the EU had invested in the most efficient capacity
given its renewable resources," the WEF report said.
It also said that overinvestment in renewables has created
huge overcapacity in Europe, weighing on utilities' profits.
Over the past five years 130 GW of renewable generating
capacity and 78 GW of conventional capacity have been added to
the system in the EU, while only 44 GW of conventional capacity
has been retired, the WEF report said.
At the same time, growth in demand for electricity in Europe
has flattened to zero percent in 2007-2012, compared with an
annual growth rate of 2.7 percent since the 1970s.
As a result, return on invested capital has dropped 4.8
percentage points to around 6 percent. While the United States
has seen a similar slackening of demand, retirement of old
plants has more closely matched the advent of renewables, and
American utilities have preserved their profit margins.
The report supported industry calls for a system that would
pay utilities for keeping generating capacity on standby but
acknowledged that "a strong consensus has yet to emerge on the
optimum mechanisms for ensuring reliability and flexibility".
Utilities such as Germany's RWE and E.ON
desperately want government help through the creation
of a "capacity market" to fund the continued operation of their
otherwise unprofitable gas and coal-fired plants, saying such a
mechanism would boost security of supply, but German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said earlier this month she does not support this
idea.
