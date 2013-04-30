April 30 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) said on Tuesday it will increase oversight of Exelon
Corp's 805-megawatt Three Mile Island nuclear power
plant in Pennsylvania, to ensure that safety equipment is
protected from flooding.
As part of agency's numerous inspections of the nation's
nuclear reactors following the Fukushima nuclear accident in
2011, the NRC said its inspectors identified an external flood
barrier deficiency during a plant walk down last autumn.
Specifically, the NRC said the inspectors determined that
the company had failed to identify and correct a problem
involving pipes holding electrical cables.
The pipes, located in the plant's air intake tunnel, were
not adequately sealed to maintain the integrity of the flood
barrier, the NRC said.
In the event of severe flooding, the NRC said the problem
had the potential to pose a threat to plant safety equipment.
Three Mile Island, the site of a partial nuclear meltdown in
1979, is on an island in the Susquehanna River about 15 miles
(24 km) southeast of Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania state capital.
The NRC said Exelon has since taken action to fix the
problem.
The NRC uses a color-coded system to classify inspection
findings, which range from green, for a safety issue of very low
significance, to red, for a safety issue of high significance.
In this case, the NRC said it determined the inspection
finding should be categorized as white, or a safety issue of low
to moderate safety significance.
The NRC said this white finding will result in additional
scrutiny until the agency is satisfied the issues have been
properly evaluated and corrected.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)