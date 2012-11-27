HOUSTON Nov 27 A preliminary report by the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's enforcement staff said
that a unit of Entergy Corp violated more than a dozen
standards in the operation of its four-state electric
transmission system.
FERC staff cited 33 alleged violations of 16 standards in
which New Orleans-based Entergy failed "to adequately perform
critical functions required for reliable operation of its
transmission system," it said in a notice posted Tuesday on its
website.
FERC staff said many of the violations have been ongoing for
several years. They range from worker training and certification
issues to system modeling to failure to maintain backup power at
vital communication sites.
FERC's notice comes as Entergy is working to join the
Midwest Independent System Operator and spin off its 15,000-mile
transmission system to ITC Holdings Corp in a $1.78
billion transaction next year.
An Entergy spokesman said the company "strongly disagrees"
with the staff's preliminary findings but is cooperating with
the investigation. Entergy spokesman Michael Burns also said the
FERC action "will have no impact" on the transaction with ITC
Holdings.
Industry sources said the violations, if proven, may result
in fines being levied against Entergy.
Entergy supplies power to 2.8 million customers in
Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
Entergy's effort to divest its transmission business emerged
after state and federal regulators joined forces to review a
decade of complaints filed by independent power producers in its
four-state service territory.
FERC is the second federal agency investigating Entergy. The
Department of Justice opened a broad civil investigation of
Entergy's competitive practices, the company disclosed in 2010.
The DOJ's antitrust division said earlier this month that
its investigation was looking into "whether Entergy has harmed
consumers by exercising its control over its transmission system
and dominant fleet of gas-fired power plants to exclude rival
operators of low-cost combined-cycle gas turbine power plants
from competing to sell long-term power."