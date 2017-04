Oct 10 U.S. federal energy regulators filed suit in federal court in California against British bank Barclays Plc seeking to recover $435 million in civil penalties for alleged power market manipulation. FERC has issued more than $1 billion in fines since the Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the penalty the commission can impose, to $1 million per day per violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day. The following lists the biggest FERC civil penalties since 2007. Company Civil Penalty Disgorgement Year BP Energy $28 million $800,000 2013 JPMorgan $285 million $125 million 2013 *Barclays $435 million $34.9 million 2013 Rumford Paper $10 million $2.8 million 2013 Deutsche Bank $1.5 million $173,000 2013 Gila River Power $2.5 million $912,000 2012 Constellation $135 million $110 million 2012 Xcel Energy $2 million 2012 Atmos Energy $6.4 million $5.6 million 2011 PacifiCorp $3.9 million 2011 Brian Hunter $30 million 2011 Noble Energy $4 million $160,000 2010 Florida Blackout $25 million 2009 Energy Transfer $5 million $25 million 2009 Enserco $1.4 million 2009 Amaranth $7.5 million 2009 ProLiance Energy $3 million $196,000 2009 Sequent Energy $5 million $54,000 2009 Piedmont NatGas $1.25 million 2009 Anadarko $1.1 million $232,000 2009 ONEOK $4.5 million $1.9 million 2009 Tenaska Marketing $3 million $2 million 2009 Edison Mission $7 million $2 million 2008 Constellation NewEnergy $5 million $1.9 million 2008 BP Energy $7 million 2007 Cleco $2 million 2007 Columbia Gulf $2 million 2007 Calpine $4.5 million 2007 Bangor Gas $1 million 2007 PacifiCorp $10 million 2007 SCANA $9 million $1.8 million 2007 Entergy Services $2 million 2007 NorthWestern Corp $1 million 2007 Total $1.05 billion $315.4 million * In addition to the $435 million civil penalty on Barclays, FERC also fined four of the bank's traders a total of $18 million. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by John Wallace)