* San Onofre nuclear plant may not be back for summer
* Texas demand growing faster than power supply
* Massachusetts needs LNG to fuel Boston power plant
May 17 Power supplies in California and Texas
could be tight this summer, potentially boosting prices and
testing the local electric reliability, the staff at the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said Thursday.
If the San Onofre nuclear power plant does not return to
service this summer, FERC said Southern California and
particularly the San Diego area could see very low reserve
margins.
Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of California power
company Edison International, operates the
2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear plant for its owners,
including SCE and California power company Sempra Energy's
San Diego Gas and Electric.
The two reactors at San Onofre shut in January and remain
down for repairs of the units' steam generators.
SCE cannot say when the reactors would return to service.
To bolster the grid, California has called on a couple of
mothballed units at AES Corp's Huntington Beach natural
gas plant to return to service and asked for more power
conservation measures in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.
In Texas, FERC said the Electric Reliability Council of
Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid for about 75
percent of the state, was facing another year with low reserves
for the summer, especially if it becomes as hot as last summer.
The low reserve margin in Texas was due largely to load growth
outpacing generation development, ERCOT said.
The rest of the country appears to have adequate capacity
reserves, FERC said.
Overall, FERC said preliminary data from the North American
Electric Reliability Corp (NERC), which writes the nation's
power reliability standards, forecast total demand for the
nation this summer would decline less than 1 percent compared
with last year, except in ERCOT, which was projecting a small
amount of load growth.
TEXAS & CALIFORNIA
In Texas, ERCOT forecast a reserve margin of 13.3 percent,
which is below its target reserve margin of 13.75 percent. ERCOT
warned its demand could exceed supply during an extreme heat
wave with higher-than-normal forced generation outages, but
noted the grid could call on more than 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of
demand response to help reduce the peak demand.
In California, the reserve margin forecast was 15.2 percent,
slightly above the reserve margin target of 15.1 percent.
In Massachusetts, FERC said reduced supplies of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to fuel Exelon Corp's 1,968-MW Mystic
natural gas/oil-fired power plant could result in an inadequate
supply to the Greater Boston area during extremely high loading
periods.
FERC said ISO New England, the regional power grid operator,
was working with generation and transmission owners in the
Boston area to develop special operating plans to manage the
potential shortage situation.