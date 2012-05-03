* FirstEnergy to keep 885 MW of coal online through 2015
* Company wanted to shut over 2,700 MW in 2012
* Proposes new 800 MW natural gas plant in Ohio
By Scott DiSavino
May 3 A U.S. power grid operator has asked
FirstEnergy Corp to keep running t hree coal-fired plants
in Ohio that generate about 885 megawatts in an effort to
maintain a reliable supply of electricity, the company said.
PJM, the grid operator for 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest
states, asked for reliability-must-run arrangements for the
132-MW Un i ts 1-3 at the Eastlake plant, the 244-MW Ashtabula 5
and 245-MW Lake Shore 18, FirstEnergy told investors after its
earnings report this week. The plants had been earmarked for
retirement this year.
FirstEnergy spokesman Mark Durbin said on Thursday that the
plants would be available until April 2015 when the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Mercury and Air Toxics
rules are due to be implemented. He could not discuss terms of
the must-run contracts.
In January, FirstEnergy told PJM that it wanted to shut this
year about 2,700 MW of smaller, older coal units in Ohio,
Pennsylvania and Maryland, most of which had entered service in
the 1950s and 1960s.
FirstEnergy said it wanted to retire the old plants because
it did not make economic sense to upgrade the units' emissions
equipment to meet more-stringent federal environmental rules
proposed over the past couple of years.
FirstEnergy is not alone in shutting small, older coal
plants. Energy companies across the United States have announced
planned shutdowns of more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired power
plants due to the stricter environmental rules, low natural gas
and power prices and weak economic and power demand growth,
among other factors.