Oct 24 Ohio utility regulators approved the
results of Ohio power company FirstEnergy Corp's seventh
wholesale electric auction that will ultimately determine its
retail generation service rates through May 2016.
In a release, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO)
said four competitive suppliers submitted winning bids during an
auction held on October 22 for the one-year product to provide
electricity to FirstEnergy customers.
That auction resulted in an average clearing price of $50.91
per megawatt hour for the delivery period June 1, 2014 through
May 31, 2015.
The release did not say if the auction results would likely
increase or decrease power costs for customers. Officials at the
PUCO were not immediately available for comment.
The PUCO said it will keep the names of the winning bidders
confidential for 21 days.
For the two-year product, regulators said four competitive
suppliers submitted winning bids resulting in an average
clearing price of $59.99 per MWh for the delivery period June 1,
2014 through May 31, 2016.
These results will be blended with previous auctions, and
three upcoming auctions to establish retail generation rates
from June 1, 2014 through May 31, 2016, the regulator said.
The PUCO noted power customers do not buy the power acquired
in this auction. They can instead buy power from an alternate
supplier or join a local government aggregation group.
CRA (Charles River Associates) International
managed the auction. Boston Pacific Inc, a consultant retained
by the PUCO, monitored the auction process.