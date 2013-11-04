Nov 4 U.S. privately held power plant developer
Footprint Power picked General Electric Co to supply $200
million of equipment for a new 674-megawatt natural gas-fired
combined-cycle power plant at the Salem Harbor station in
Massachusetts.
In a statement, General Electric said the project is
expected to enter service in June 2016 and will create up to 600
construction jobs and up to 40 permanent positions once it
enters service.
The existing 587-MW coal and oil-fired Salem Harbor units,
which entered service between 1952 and 1972, will shut down at
the end of May 2014.
GE said it will ship its equipment to the site in late 2014
and early 2015.