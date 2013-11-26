PARIS Nov 26 French consumer association UFC-Que Choisir said its members would be able to buy gas at an average annual price about 190 euros ($260) below state-regulated tariffs after it signed a deal with Belgian energy firm Lampiris.

UFC, which launched a campaign in October to make gas purchases as a group, said on Tuesday 140,000 consumers had signed up.

France's regulated gas tariffs, charged by market leader GDF Suez, have risen 80 percent since 2005, the consumer group said.

UFC estimated that about 100,000 people would subscribe to the offer by January. Clients would be free to leave Lampiris for other offers after a year.

"We hope to get some 100,000 customers in France this year and 400,000 to 500,000 in a few years," Lampiris co-founder and Chairman Bruno Vanderschueren told Reuters.

France has 10.6 million households connected to the gas network, of which 9 million buy from GDF Suez.

UFC approached several gas vendors for a grouped offer and said the Lampiris offer was 15.5 percent below pretax regulated tariffs.

Lampiris, Belgium's only independent energy retailer, last year had about 10 percent of the Belgian retail market for gas and 7-8 percent for power. Its electricity comes mainly from renewable sources.

Founded by two young entrepreneurs in 2003, Lampiris started selling energy in France a few years ago, but so far its French client base has been limited.

GDF Suez, whose average annual bill for households heating with gas is 1,237 euros, said that price is important for the company but underlined that it could guarantee security of supply.

Italian gas vendor Eni last year also entered the French gas retail market. Its aggressive advertising campaigns and low prices won it some 220,000 French retail clients by May this year. The firm expects to have 650,000 clients by 2016. ($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Geert De Clercq; editing by Jane Baird)