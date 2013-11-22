* TenneT needs billions for German power lines, cables

* State ban on IPO ban crimps European power hub's ambitions

* Belgian Elia, German Amprion seen as partership candidates

* German regulator refuses to pass grid on finance concerns

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Nov 22 The Dutch government's desire to retain sole control of electric grid operator TenneT is forcing longtime chief executive Mel Kroon to look for partnerships to finance his ambition to make the company a northwest European power hub.

After buying E.ON's Transpower grid in 2010, TenneT needs billions of euros to upgrade power lines and lay subsea cables to help Germany move to renewable energy, but the Dutch state has ruled out a listing.

The acquisition made TenneT Europe's first operator with major networks in two countries. Its 20,000 km (12,400 miles) of high-voltage lines cover the Netherlands and 40 percent of Germany, putting TenneT front and centre of Germany's post-Fukushima shift from nuclear to renewable energy.

Its investment needs are huge: 8 billion euros in Germany and 5 billion in the Netherlands in next decade, as well as several billion euros for subsea cable projects.

In the capital-intensive industry, most of TenneT's peers are either listed: like Britain's National Grid, Spain's Red Electrica and Italy's Terna, or part of large integrated utilities such as French EDF's RTE, and most of them have only domestic networks to worry about.

EUROPEAN POWER HUB

Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem has, however, left open the option of cross-shareholdings to form strategic alliances with other European grid operators.

CEO Kroon told Reuters that for any alliance preference would be given to neighbouring countries.

The most obvious candidate for a cross-shareholding would be Belgium's Elia, which in 2010 bought a 9,800 km east German grid from Sweden's Vattenfall.

Elia's 50Hertz grid borders TenneT's and a linkup would create a vast contiguous electricity platform that would help balance Germany's volatile renewable energy supply.

"There are obvious reasons to increase cooperation between the two firms, but nothing concrete is going on," Kroon said in a telephone interview.

An Elia spokeswoman said the issue had not been raised, but that the company would listen if an opportunity arose.

Another prime linkup candidate would be Amprion, whose 11,000 km west German network is surrounded on three sides by TenneT's grids.

"A cross-border investment is not an option we are looking into at the moment," said a spokesman for Amprion, which is 74.9 percent-owned by financial investors, including Munich Re and Swiss Life and German pension funds. RWE has a 25.1 percent stake but no management control.

ASIAN MONEY

TenneT says the 8 billion euro German part of its investment plan is fully funded, but it hopes to free up equity by signing more deals like the one with Mitsubishi Corp, which in January paid 576 million euros for a 49 percent stake in four of TenneT's windfarm connection projects.

TenneT has not announced any similar deals since then.

"Talks with other investors are continuing," Kroon said.

But its financial constraints worry German regulator BNetzA enough to refuse it EU-mandated certification and BNetzA said last year TenneT was unable to prove it had the funds to fulfil its obligations as a Transmission System Operator (TSO).

TenneT - which says the EU supports its certification bid - is contesting this in court. The lack of certification does not suspend its operations, but the legal uncertainty around it could make its search for partners more difficult.

Analysts expect it to form more project-oriented partnerships with Asian investors and international infrastructure funds, with TenneT in the role of builder and operator.

The company will also keep going to the bond market - last month it issued a 500 million euro bond - but there are limits.

"You cannot keep raising debt forever and keep equity the same. Having a big quoted company (as a partner) would make things easier," said Roland Vetter at investment and advisory firm CF Partners.